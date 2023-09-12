Poor breeding to blame for XL bully dogs attacking people, says trainer

There is a “myriad” of reasons, including “poor breeding,” why XL bully dogs attack people according to a dog trainer.

Speaking on BBC Newsnight on Thursday, Jo-Rosie Haffenden said dogs that are bred for “working and sporting purposes or for protection” are “ending up in family homes.”

The trainer added: “I don’t think there’s enough education out there for the public about what breeds they should be getting and what those breeds need.”

Ms Haffenden’s comments came following calls from Suella Braverman to ban XL bullies after an 11-year-old girl was attacked by a dog in Birmingham.