Mother of 10-year-old killed by XL bully calls out ‘excuses’ made for owners

The mother of a 10-year-old boy who was killed by an XL bully dog has criticised those who make “excuses” for the owners of the breed.

Jack Lis suffered “unsurvivable” injuries after he was mauled to death by a 96.5lbs (43.7kg) dog called “Beast” in 2021.

His mother Emma Whitfield told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday (12 September) that she feels “a lot of excuses [are] being made... saying all dogs can be dangerous... I’m not stupid.”

The 32-year-old added that if her son was bitten by a smaller dog, he may still be alive and “not in a cemetery.”