Man attacked by two dogs in Staffordshire dies of his injuries

A man who was attacked by two dogs outside a property in Staffordshire has died.

Members of the public had tried to intervene and contain the dogs but the victim suffered fatal injuries during the attack in Stonnall.

Staffordshire Police were also forced to stop some children from leaving the nearby St Peter’s Primary Academy School for “safety reasons” after being called to Main Street at 3.15pm yesterday.

Despite being rushed to hospital in an air ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service have confirmed that the man has since passed away.

A spokesman said: “Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support and advanced trauma care to him at the scene.

“Treatment continued en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was conveyed by land ambulance for further treatment.

“Unfortunately, after arrival at hospital, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him (and) he was confirmed deceased.”

A 30-year-old man, from Lichfield, has been arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control.

An investigation remains ongoing, with the breeds of the dogs currently unknown.