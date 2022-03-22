Toddler dies after being attacked at home by dog bought a week ago

A toddler has died after being attacked by a dog at her home in St Helens.

Merseyside Police said officers received a report at 3.50pm on Monday that a child had been attacked by a dog in Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook.

Emergency workers attended and the 17-month-old child was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.

The dog was handed over to the police at the home and has been put down.

Police said the animal would be subject to further forensic examinations to determine its breed and whether it was a legal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Detective inspector Lisa Milligan said the dog had only been with the family for a week.

She said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the child’s family at this devastating time. The little girl’s parents and wider family are absolutely devastated and our specialist family liaison officers are providing them with support at this horrendous time.

“Whilst we are in the very early stages of the investigation into this extremely tragic incident we can confirm that the dog was only bought by the family a week ago and officers are working to identify the previous owners of the dog concerned and establish its history.

“Our officers will remain on Bidston Avenue this evening and in the coming days to provide reassurance to the local community and we will work tirelessly to establish the full circumstances.

“If you were in the Bidston Avenue area this afternoon and witnessed anything, or have any information about the dog in question then please come forward speak to one of our officers.

“Our officers take the issue of dangerous dogs very seriously. Over the past years we have worked proactively with the five local authorities in Merseyside to ensure prohibited dogs are taken off the streets.”

Anyone with information can contact Merseyside Police on Twitter @MerPolCC, or Merseyside Police contact centre on Facebook, with reference number 22000196837.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.