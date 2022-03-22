Sabita Thanwani: Man charged with murder of teenager killed at student halls in London
A man has been charged with murder following the death of 19-year-old Sabita Thanwani at student halls in Clerkenwell, London.
Maher Maaroufe, who was understood to have been in a relationship with Sabita, has also been charged with assaulting an emergency worker. He was arrested on Sunday after the tragic discovery in Clerkenwell the day before.
Officers were called at around 5:10am on Saturday to a report of a woman “seriously injured” at the student accommodation. Emergency workers attended the scene but Sabita Thanwani was sadly pronounced dead.
Police said that she died from a sharp force trauma to the neck.
Ms Thanwani had attended City University of London, which is near to the student flats where she died.
More to follow..
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.