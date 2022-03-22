A man has been charged with murder following the death of 19-year-old Sabita Thanwani at student halls in Clerkenwell, London.

Maher Maaroufe, who was understood to have been in a relationship with Sabita, has also been charged with assaulting an emergency worker. He was arrested on Sunday after the tragic discovery in Clerkenwell the day before.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, has been charged with murder (PA)

Officers were called at around 5:10am on Saturday to a report of a woman “seriously injured” at the student accommodation. Emergency workers attended the scene but Sabita Thanwani was sadly pronounced dead.

Police said that she died from a sharp force trauma to the neck.

Ms Thanwani had attended City University of London, which is near to the student flats where she died.

More to follow..