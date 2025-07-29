Donald Trump’s new Scottish golf course locked down by police on opening day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Donald Trump’s new Aberdeenshire golf course was locked down on its opening day as police carried out a check on a suspicious vehicle, authorities said.

Members of the public, staff, journalists and others were evacuated from the entrance at around 3pm and moved behind a crash barrier, The National reported.

After nothing suspicious was found during precautionary checks on the vehicle, the cordon was removed, police said.

The lockdown came hours after the US president cut the ribbon during the official opening of his second 18-hole course at Trump International near Aberdeen. He was joined by former soccer players, golfers and business leaders for a round of golf at the course on Tuesday morning.

The president played a round of golf at the club on Tuesday morning ( AFP/Getty )

Images of the scene published in The Sun show a vehicle belonging to a bomb disposal unit at the scene, but there have been no suggestions that any explosives were found.

The US president played a round of golf at the newly opened course earlier in the day. He was due to depart from RAD Lossiemouth back for Washington, DC at 5pm.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Shortly after 3pm, a security cordon was put in place at an entrance to the Menie Estate, Aberdeenshire, as officers carried out precautionary checks on a vehicle.

“This search has been completed, there was no criminality and the cordon has been removed.”

It comes after Mr Trump held a grand opening of new course.

More follows...