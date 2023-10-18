Three German Shepherds maul boy, 5, while owner ‘stood by then fled scene’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A five-year-old boy was left injured after being mauled by three German Shepherd dogs, with police launching a manhunt to find the owner.

The child was left with puncture wounds to his body after the attack on 7 October in Balfour Road, Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said it is believed the owner did not try to get them under control and then left the scene.

The force has now launched an appeal urging the owner or anyone with information on the attack to come forward.

The owner is described as white, between 6ft and 6ft 2ins tall, and aged between 30 and 40 years old. At the time he was wearing a long green coat and light green combat trousers.

Information can be reported online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 881 of 7 October 2023. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

The incident is the latest in a string of dog attacks - some of them fatal - to have taken place across the country in recent weeks. XL Bully dogs have been involved in a significant number of them.

On Monday a 60-year-old woman was mauled by her own XL Bully dog in Norfolk.

She was heard screaming for help after being attacked by the mutt in her back garden on Gately Road, Brisely.

The dog escaped after attacking the woman, forcing the evacuation of a nearby school.

The woman sustained multiple injuries in the attack and was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Earlier this month, a 54-year-old man was killed after being attacked by one of the dogs, described as close to a Pitbull Terrier and crossbred with other types of canines such as English bulldogs, Olde English Bulldogge and American bulldogs.

Ian Langley was attacked while walking his own dog near his Sunderland home on 3 October. He later died in hospital as a result of neck injuries.

In September, prime minister Rishi Sunak announced the dogs were to be banned by the end of the year following a spate of horrific attacks.

The prime minister said the animals, which campaigners have linked to at least 14 human deaths since 2021, are a danger to children and communities, in a video posted to social media.

He said he shared “the nation’s horror” over videos of recent dog attacks and had ordered urgent work to define “and ban this breed so we can end these violent attacks and keep people safe.”

XL’s got recognition as a breed from the US United Kennel Club in 2013 but they are not recognised by the main dog associations in the UK, meaning an outline ban could be difficult to enforce.