The friend of a 54-year-old dog walker who was mauled to death by an XL Bully has said he weighed only eight stone and stood "no chance" against a big dog.

Ian Langley was attacked near his Sunderland home on Tuesday afternoon and later died in hospital from severe neck injuries.

He was walking his Patterdale puppy Beau in Shiney Row at the time, with his friends saying he would have “done anything” to protect her.

Officers from Northumbria Police shot the dog involved in the attack and took another, also believed to be an XL Bully, into custody.

The owner, aged 44, was originally arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm but was later re-arrested on suspicion of murder. He was released on bail on Thursday pending further inquiries.

Forensic Officers on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row near Sunderland (PA Wire)

Tributes have since been pouring in for Mr Langley, who was affectionately known as “Scouse” to his friends and family.

Michael Kennedy, his neighbour of 20 years, said he was a “very caring fella” and described him as a “lovable rogue”.

“He never did any harm, he was not a violent person, he wasn’t a hard man, he wasn’t the type to go looking for trouble,” he said. “He was really thin, he would have no chance against a big dog.”

Mr Kennedy added: “He was a really nice lad, he came from Liverpool, he was a lovable rogue you might say.

“He used to go to the church every Tuesday, where people go to help each other out. My mam goes and every time I saw him he would ask after her. He was a very caring fella.”

Michael Kennedy, who was Mr Langley’s neighbour for 20 years (PA)

Mr Langley’s friend Rachael Barron, 31, also paid tribute to him, saying: “He’s very slight of build and could not hurt a fly. He would have stood no chance against a dog as big as that, it makes me feel sick to think about it.”

Ms Barron said Mr Langley would have “done anything” to protect his puppy Beau and added: “It’s absolutely devastating that this has happened to him, he is a lovely, kind man.”

A local dog owner, who asked not to be named, said he frequently saw two XL Bully dogs, which the government is looking at banning in response to a series of attacks, being walked in the area. He saw the man’s throat had been injured.

He said: “I heard a girl screaming for the police, saying the man was dying. The man got put in the ambulance and they were working on him here for about 10 minutes before they set off.”

In a video shared on social media, an armed police officer stood on ladders to reach over a fence into a yard and shoot the animal from the road. The XL Bully owner called for help and rang the police, a local resident said.

Police activity on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row near Sunderland (PA Wire)

“While further assessment will be carried out, officers believe the dog to be an XL Bully breed,” Northumbria Police said on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.

“This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we will continue to offer them support in any way that we can. A full investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of what has happened.

“I would like to reassure the wider community that there is no ongoing risk to them, and officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance and carry out enquiries.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we do believe those involved were known to each other.”