Man ‘armed with gun’ shot by police inside Doncaster newsagent

Man, 27, arrested on suspicion of possession of firearm with intent to endanger life

Joe Middleton
Monday 07 November 2022 18:38
Armed officers scrambled to Lifestyle Express on Rockingham Road, Wheatley (pictured)

(Google Maps)

A 27-year-old man has been shot by police in Doncaster after officers responded to a report of a man armed with a gun inside a newsagent.

Armed officers were sent to Lifestyle Express on Rockingham Road, Wheatley, at 9am after reports of an armed man in the shop, South Yorkshire Police said.

A police firearm was discharged and the man sustained an injury. He was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

The man has since been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. No-one else was hurt.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Assistant Chief Constable Richard Alton said: “We know that this morning’s incident will have no doubt caused some serious concern, especially among those living nearby.

“I’d like to stress that we’re taking this morning’s events extremely seriously and we are working alongside the Independent Office for Police Conduct to unpick exactly what happened.

“There will be a number of officers at the scene today carrying out enquiries as our investigation continues.”

