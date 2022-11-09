Boy, 14, arrested for ‘murder’ after man stabbed to death on high street

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man stabbed to death in south-east London.

The teenager was held on Tuesday as detectives investigate the “senseless” killing of Gabriel Petrov Stoyanov, 21, in Bromley Road, Downham, on Friday 4 November.

Up to two other suspects believed to have been involved could still be at large, the Metropolitan Police said

Officers were called at 11.50pm on Friday to a report of a man stabbed in Bromley Road.

They believe Mr Stoyanov was knifed repeatedly by three individuals who fled the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Today’s arrest is a positive development but we know there were up to two further suspects involved.

“Our investigation continues at pace and we have a number of ongoing lines of inquiry to attempt to identify and trace the other individuals.

“I would urge anyone with information that could assist us to come forward.”

Tributes have been paid online to Gabriel who was described as “a true gentleman with a heart of gold”. His mother, Mariana Petrova, posted on Facebook: “They took a young unlived life! They took away my baby, my everything!

“I believe there is retribution and this hour is coming soon! I miss you terribly, the pain is immeasurable with words!

“I love you and I know you will always be with me!

“See u soon angel.”

One friend wrote: “Left the party too soon my friend. I hope you are in a better place ... Words are not enough, but we will always carry you in our hearts.

“We'll see each other again I'm sure I'm asking anyone willing to help his family through this ordeal. We love you, Gabriel!”

Anyone with information or any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, quoting reference CAD 8645/04Nov. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.