For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 23-year-old DPD delivery driver was killed during a ‘terrifying’ attack in Shropshire.

The victim was out making deliveries in Shrewsbury at lunchtime on Monday when the fatal incident occurred.

A spokesperson for the logistics company said a two-person crew was involved in the incident on Berwick Avenue adding “that sadly one of the two individuals delivering parcels was attacked and subsequently died”.

“We are working closely with the police investigation team, but all our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this tragic time,” DPD added.

Have you been affected by this story? If so email maanya.sachdeva@independent.co.uk

West Mercia Police were called to Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill, after the men were attacked at around 1.05pm. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men aged 22 and 26, and two aged 24, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody, West Mercia Police said.

One local resident told The Mirror: “It’s a terrifying thing to happen around here. The poor lad was attacked while just doing his job, nobody deserves that. I was shaking all day yesterday, you just can’t believe it.”

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly lost his life.

“We understand this incident may be concerning for the local community and I would like to offer my reassurance (that) we will carry out a full and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances. Four people are in custody as our investigation continues.

“Residents will see an increased police presence in the area for the coming days as officers carry out inquiries and offer reassurance to anyone who may be concerned.