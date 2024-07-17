Support truly

A middle-aged woman who collapsed only minutes after her drink was spiked in a late-night bar while out with her husband has issued a warning.

Nikki Garnett said she lost control of her legs and could not talk straight as she left the venue in Newcastle on a belated Christmas night out with her partner in January 2022.

Just before leaving, she had finished an open glass of vodka and coke which she’d left on a table while she danced with her husband.

Horrified, the 57-year-old took to social media after she recovered to warn others “it could happen to anyone” - and was left “overwhelmed” by the number of middle-aged women who responded with similar stories.

Ms Garnett spoke to The Independent as she welcomed a new law announced as part of the Crime and Policing Bill in the King’s Speech, which will lead to spiking a drink becoming a standalone offence punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Nikki Garnett had her drink spiked while out with her husband in Newcastle ( Nikki Garnett )

“People think young women are the victims, they are, but there are others too who people may not expect,” said the mother-of-three.

“I was out with my husband, who is a huge rock of a rugby player, and they obviously chose me.

“To humiliate me, maybe, I don’t know. It can’t have been for theft as my husband wasn’t targeted. I don’t even know if it was a man or a woman who did it.

“It appears midlife victims are being chosen for sport by people looking to take people down, then enjoy the ensuing spectacle. I suspect this is what happened to me.”

Ms Garnett, who runs a marketing company, said after having her drink spiked she fell in and out of consciousness as her husband attempted to walk her home.

They saw two police officers, but after speaking to them, they “smiled, shrugged and walked on”, said Ms Garnett.

The next day, she returned to the bar, but the head of security was unable to provide them with CCTV until they had evidence from police she was spiked - by which point it was too late for blood tests.

Nikki Garnett says her experience shows that anyone can be targeted ( Nikki Garnett )

“I felt so vulnerable after it happened,” she said. “There was no real support in place and it was clear the perpetrators were getting away with it.”

Ms Garnett also found through responses to her blog that it does not always appear to be men who are behind the crime.

“They may have envy for someone appearing to be happier than them, it’s that competition which might make a malicious person do something like this,” she said.

Latest data from the National Police Chiefs’ Council revealed there were 6,732 reported spiking offences between May 2022 and May 2023.

Most reported incidents – 80 per cent – occurred in public places, particularly in bars and nightclubs.

But there is a concern that many offences go unreported.

Some 10 per cent of women and 5 per cent of men reported being the victim of spiking in a YouGov poll carried out in December 2022.

Currently, it can be prosecuted as an assault or under the Offences Against the Person Act, but it is not a specific offence.

A Home Affairs Committee held an inquiry on spiking in 2022, which includes statements from victims including Ms Garnett.

Work by campaigners has also led to awareness weeks, such as during university freshers’ events, and the introduction of protective drink covers.

Ms Garnett said: “We did so much work campaigning to the government, I’m just so glad Labour is now pushing it through and we can finally see some progress on the issue.”