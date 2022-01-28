A driver born in 1938 told police he had been on the road without a licence since the age of 12.

The motorist, who was stopped near a Tesco Extra in Bulwell, Nottinghamshire, had not had a licence or insurance for more than 70 years.

On Facebook, the Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police team said the un-named driver, in his 80s, had never had a collision.

“We can’t quite believe what happened … as the driver, who was born in 1938, coughed that he had been driving with no licence and no insurance, since he was 12 (yes TWELVE) years old … and somehow had managed to never be stopped by the police,” the force wrote.

“Thankfully he had never had an accident, caused anyone an injury, and never made anyone lose out financially, by hitting them whilst uninsured.

“Due to the increased number of ANPR cameras in Nottingham, even on the small trips, you are likely to hit a camera, so make sure your documents are in order … because it will catch up with you … one day.”

It comes as Nottinghamshire police recorded a seven per cent drop in crime over in the year to September 2021.

According to most recent figures from the Office for National Statistics, the fall was far greater than the national average of one per cent.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our officers and staff have achieved some extraordinary things since the pandemic began and it fills me with an enormous sense of pride to see how hard they work to relentlessly tackle crime and safeguard the vulnerable every day across each corner of our county.”