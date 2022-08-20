Jump to content
Man charged with sexual assault and abduction of six year-old girl in Manchester

Zoe Tidman
Saturday 20 August 2022 10:23
<p>Greater Manchester Police said the man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of abduction (Dave Thompson/PA)</p>

A 23-year-old man has been charged with the abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in Tameside.

Lewis Jones from Liverpool, Merseyside, was arrested by police earlier this week.

He has now been charged with two counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of abduction, according to Greater Manchester Police.

Police were called to reports of a suspected abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl shortly after 4pm on Wednesday.

This was reported to have taken place on Warne Avenue in Droylsden in Tameside.

The victim was reunited with her family shortly afterwards.

Greater Manchester Police said it was continuing to support the six-year-old girl and her family.

Police said they arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicioin of abduction and sexual assault by penetration of a six-year-old on Thursday.

Officers said on Saturday this man had since been charged and named him as Mr Jones.

The 23-year-old has been remanded in custody will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates court on Saturday.

