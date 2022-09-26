Duke who organised Queen’s funeral banned from driving after using phone at wheel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke of Norfolk, who planned Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, has been banned from driving for six months for using his phone while behind the wheel.

On Monday, the Earl Marshal pleaded guilty to the offence at Lavender Hill magistrates’ court, but has claimed that he needs his licence to arrange King Charles III’s upcoming coronation.

Edward Fitzalan-Howard, 65, admitted to driving through a red light while on the phone to his wife after he was stopped in a BMW car in south London on 7 April – five months before the Queen’s death.

He had initially denied the offence but later admitted to not paying attention to the road because he was on the phone.

Prosecutor Jonathan Bryan told magistrates the highest-ranking duke in England had already totted up nine penalty points on his driving licence from two previous speeding offences in 2019.

The addition of six points now means he has received a ban from driving until early 2023.

During the court proceedings, the duke argued that he needs his licence to plan the King’s coronation next year.

His lawyer Natasha Dardashti has also applied for the details of the coronation to be held in camera – meaning with the exclusion of the public and press – because, she said, of the threat to national security.

The details – which she said had yet to be discussed with the King, prime minister Liz Truss, or the Archbishop of Canterbury – include the date of the coronation.

Ms Dardashti told magistrates: “Very few people have been made aware of the date, the more sensitive the material the fewer people are yet to be involved in that.”

She added: “Organisation of a national state occasion involves considerable matters of national security, not just the public and officials in this country but world leaders attending the UK.

“In order to be able to properly advance this argument it would require his grace to go into details, and to allow the press to remain will prohibit him putting forward much of the information he needs to put.”

Outlining the facts of the driving offence, prosecutor Mr Bryan said: “The time was just before 3.45pm, it was a Thursday. Officers were in a vehicle on Battersea Park Road when they saw a BMW.

“Officers were stationary at a traffic light, which turned green. A BMW cut across them and, on that basis, the officers assumed it must have gone through a red light because their light was green.

“One of the officers noticed the driver was using a mobile phone while doing this and didn’t seem to be paying attention.

“The officers drove up to the BMW and saw through the window that the driver was using his mobile phone.”

The duke had organised the Queen’s funeral which took place earlier this month – an event he had spent years planning.

The monarch died on 8 September, and the funeral was held on 19 September after she had been lying in state for 10 days.

Two thousand people including world leaders and foreign royals gathered inside Westminster Abbey in London last Monday for the final farewell to the nation’s longest reigning monarch.

The Earl Marshal is the 18th Duke of Norfolk, who inherited the position upon the death of his father in 2002.

The duke is the most senior lay member of the Roman Catholic Church in Britain and a crossbench peer in the House of Lords.

An Oxford-educated father of five, he is a descendant of Elizabeth I and is also reported to be worth more than £100 million.