The Metropolitan Police has made a second arrest following a fatal stabbing near a primary school in Ealing west London.

Officers were called at 00:10am following reports of a woman suffering multiple stab wounds in alleyway off Church Gardens. However despite the efforts of paramedics the 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old man was arrest on suspicion of murder but has now been released with no further action the police confirmed on Wednesday while a 29-year-old man has now been arrested on the same charge in what detectives have called a “significant” step in the investigation. The man is now in police custody after being arrested on Tuesday.

Police at the scene in Ealing, west London after a 21-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in an alleyway. (PA)

The victim has now been identified as Ania Jedrkowiak, a Polish national. Officers have confirmed that Ania and the suspect were known to each other.

Ania’s family is being supported by specialist officers while investigations continue.

Local residents said they heard a commotion and shouting late on the night of the attack before police sirens and helicopters were heard in the area.

A large police cordon remained in place around the crime scene last night which included the Grange School, Grange Nursery and Grange Pre-School - which were are all closed to students.

The victim and the suspect were known to each other (The Independent)

The scene is also near St Mary's Church, a Victorian-built Anglican church, and the University of West London's main building.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have now made a second arrest, which we believe is a very significant one in this investigation. The victim and suspect were known to each other.

“We are examining CCTV and speaking to any witnesses who have come forward. However, we are always keen to hear from anyone else who has not yet spoken to us but who thinks they may have seen or heard anything, no matter how small, that could help.

“In particular we would urge anyone who lives or was travelling in the area of South Ealing Road, between 11.15pm on Monday, 16 May and 1am the next day, or anyone who has CCTV or a doorbell camera, or a dash cam, to check it for anything that appears out of the ordinary.”

Police at the scene in Ealing, west London after a 21-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in an alleyway (PA)

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, who is in charge of policing for west London, including Ealing, said: “This is a tragic incident that I know has come as a shock to the local community.

“Officers remain at the scene as our searches and forensic examinations continue. We will also have additional visible patrols in the local area tonight and in the coming days.

“We are grateful to those who live and work nearby for their support and understanding as we continue our work. We recognise the inconvenience it has caused.

“Where possible we have taken steps to allow businesses and other venues such as the local church to reopen as soon as our investigation allowed.

“I am particularly mindful of the proximity of this incident to a local school – something which meant the school had to remain closed on Tuesday.

“I know parents will be apprehensive and I’d like to reassure them that we are working with the school to make sure children can continue their learning with minimal disruption. We anticipate it will be able to reopen from Wednesday morning.”