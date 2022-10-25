Two men killed and one fighting for life after triple shooting in Ilford

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two men have died and a third has been left critically injured after a shooting in Ilford, east London.

The Metropolitan Police were called shortly after midnight on Tuesday to Henley Road following reports that shots were fired.

Armed officers and London Ambulance were among first responders but one of the victims, a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene while the second victim died after.

Police say they know the identity of the victim in his 20s but work is ongoing to identify the second man while officers are working to inform the families of the victims.

The third victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital, where he is fighting for his life.

At this early stage there have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Crime scenes and road closures are in place on and around the Henley Road area.

It comes after a murder investigation was launched last week after a woman in her 50s was stabbed to death 15 minutes away in Newham.

Officers were called to a home on Windmill Lane and found two women suffering with stab injuries.

The victims were gunned down on Henley Road (Google)

The force said it was urgently searching for a man who is believed to have been known to both women.

Chief Inspector Lisa Parker of the Met’s North East basic command unit (BCU) said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with both of these women as well as their friends and family.

“I know that people in Newham and in particular those in the Stratford area will be shocked and concerned by this tragic incident.

“I share their concern and can assure them that specialist detectives are working at pace to identify and arrest whoever was responsible.

“Local officers will be patrolling the area, and I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers. They are there to protect and support you.”

Any witnesses or those with information, video or images about the shooting in Ilford should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 99/25 Oct.