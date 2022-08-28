Jump to content
Family pays tribute to ‘murdered’ charity worker, 26, who had ‘warmest smile’

Simon Goold, 51, has been charged with murder, rape and assault in connection with the woman’s death

Thomas Kingsley
Sunday 28 August 2022 17:13
<p>Elizabeth ‘Lizzy’ McCann was attacked and killed at a property in Ashton</p>

(Greater Manchester Police)

The family of a woman who was killed in Ashton-under-Lyne have remembered the 26-year-old as a “very happy and bubbly young lady, who loved to help everyone”.

Elizabeth McCann, 26, was found dead in a property on Manchester Road in the Tameside area of Greater Manchester on Thursday, 25 August 2022.

Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton has been charged with murder, rape and assault by penetration.

Paying tribute Ms McCann, her family said she had the “biggest heart and warmest smile”.

“She loved to go on walks to places like Hartshead Pike, Dovestones and along the canals. Her favourite place to go was Blackpool, especially at Halloween, to see all the decorations and the costumes people were wearing,” the tribute read.

“Elizabeth had the biggest heart anyone could ask for and the warmest smile. She was taken from us too soon, the world hadn’t gotten to know the love Elizabeth gave. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends,” it continued.

Detective Chief Inspector Liam Boden, of Greater Manchester Police’s major incident team, said: “On behalf of all involved in this investigation, I send condolences to Lizzy’s family. Specially trained officers have been deployed to liaise with them.

“We are aware of the impact the news of Lizzy’s death has had on the community in the last 24 hours so extra officers remain in the area for reassurance.

Elizabeth’s family said the charity worker was ‘taken from us too soon’

(Greater Manchester Police)

“Though a suspect has been charged, our enquiries are ongoing so we continue to appeal for anyone with information which may assist us to contact ourselves or Crimestoppers, anonymously, as soon as possible.”

Goold appeared at Manchester Magistrates Court on Saturday. He is remanded in custody pending his next appearance at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday 30 August.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 0161 856 6777 quoting 763 25/08/22. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

