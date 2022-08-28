Police have put a call-out after two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel were released on bail.

"We are still appealing to anyone who saw a black Audi Q3 car in the days leading up to the shooting, or has any information about its movements after leaving Kingsheath Avenue", a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

A 36-year-old man from Huyton and a 33-year-old man from Dovecot were arrested, with one of them being recalled to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

