Man jailed after attacking neighbour with machete in parking row

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been jailed after attacking his neighbour with a machete in a row over a parking spot.

Long Vu, 47, launched the attack after a campaign when he followed the victim’s wife and daughter to the shops and school.

The family had installed CCTV cameras at their home in Shawbrooke Road, Eltham after Vu made a throat-slitting gesture at the victim who had complained at him blocking access to his driveway.

Prosecutor Marie de Redman told the Old Bailey that on April 9 last year the victim returned home from work at 7pm.

His wife said that Vu had been spotted pacing in the street outside their homes.

As the victim parked his van, Vu ran inside his own house and then emerged seconds later holding a machete.

While the victim tried to park Vu unsheathed the machete and began smashing at the windows and trying to stab him.

The attack was captured on CCTV and was also witnessed by the victim’s young daughter and his wife, who were terrified that he was going to be killed.

After a struggle he escaped the van and ran for his life while screaming for help.

Vu chased him to a house around the corner on Knockholt Road, where he continued to swing the machete at the victim who used a garden chair to defend himself.

The attack only came to an end after a brave neighbour intervened and restrained Vu from behind while telling him to drop the machete.

Vu was arrested at the scene. The victim was not physically injured as none of the machete strikes made contact with their intended target, the court heard.

Ms Redman said the victim, his young daughter and his wife were all traumatised by the attack.

The man said he sleeps on the sofa downstairs most nights as he’s terrified someone will break in and attack his family.

The court heard that Vu still holds resentment and maintains his innocence, saying he was acting in self-defence.

In a statement read to the court the victim said: “If he is released he will definitely try to kill me, he’s obviously already tried.”

The court was told that Vu is most likely suffering from a long-standing psychological disorder.

Vu was jailed for eight years on Thursday (May 11) after pleading guilty to possessing a blade article and being convicted of attempted wounding after a trial.

Judge Simon Farrell told Vu: “It is very fortunate that the victim didn’t suffer any serious injury. He was put in fear for his life.”

Judge Farrell also ordered a restraining order banning Vu from the area indefinitely for the protection of the victim and his family.