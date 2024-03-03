For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of a woman murdered by a serial rapist has called for a criminal investigation into the mishandling of the case, after Iain Packer evaded jail for nearly two decades.

Margaret Caldwell had been campaigning for justice since her daughter Emma was murdered in 2005, with her naked body discovered in a remote woodland area in South Lanarkshire.

Packer was jailed for life with a minimum of 36 years at the high court in Glasgow this week, as well as 11 rapes and 21 charges of sexual assaults and violence against women.

It emerged during his trial that the 51-year-old had a horrific history of physical and sexual violence against women with police failing to act since 1990, due to the fact many of his victims were vulnerable sex workers.

Emma Caldwell was murdered by Iain Packer in 2005 but it took until 2024 for him to face justice (Family Handout/PA) (PA Media)

Her mother is now calling for a criminal investigation to be led by an outside police force with independent prosecutors to analyse the conduct of authorities who had led the initial investigation.

Caldwell’s family are due to meet the crown office this week, after they said a full investigation into the handling of the case had found “insufficient evidence of criminality” on the part of any police officer.

First minister Humza Yousaf has not ruled out a judge-led public inquiry and told MSPs that it is under consideration, with Ms Caldwell saying decisions need to be taken with urgency.

Iain Packer had a violent history of sexual and physical abuse against women (Police Scotland/PA) (PA Media)

“Those in charge just put things off, drag them out and whole years pass with nothing at all happening. They have delayed and delayed but cannot be allowed to delay any longer. I have spent almost 20 years being told to be patient, that justice will come, that I just have to wait, that things are more complicated than they seem.

“Well, it turns out that my family should not have had to wait and things were not that complicated at all. Despite all that, they are still telling me to wait. I was 57 when Emma died and I’m 76 now. How long must I wait to be told exactly who failed Emma and why? I have no patience for more talk and empty promises. Only actions count now.”

Despite Packer being interviewed by police officers on multiple occasions over the course of Miss Caldwell’s high-profile murder investigation, he was never charged.

He had previously admitted to taking sex workers to Limefield Woods, where her body was discovered, and of paying her for a sex act in 2004.

Her mother has called for a criminal investigation into the mishandling of the case (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Her mother accuses senior police officers of ignoring crucial evidence to avoid professional embarrassment and instead pursued a prosecution against a group of wrongly accused men.

She said: “There was clearly evidence to convict this man years and years ago but it was concealed. If a crime was concealed then that is also a crime and those responsible must now explain themselves.”

The murder case was eventually reopened after a news article in 2015 exposed Packer as a suspect, and led the Lord Advocate to instruct Police Scotland to relaunch the investigation.

Following his conviction, the police force apologised to the Caldwell’s family and other victims, admitting they were “let down” by their policing.