Mother and her two dogs killed in horror crash ‘hit and run’ as teenager arrested

The family of a dogwalker killed in a horror smash alongside her beloved pets have demanded “justice” for their loved one.

Laura Sone-Demetrious, 28, was struck by a car as she reportedly used a pedestrian crossing over the busy dual carriageway on her regular evening dog walk.

Both her pets were killed in the same collision on the Great Cambridge Road in Enfield at 7.45pm on Tuesday.

The crossing joining a park with a path through allotments that Ms Sone-Demetrious was walking her dogs along (file photo) (Barney Davis)

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

Detectives investigating the death are looking for a red Audi who left the scene before emergency services arrived.

Ms Sone-Demetrious’s grieving sister Gina, who launched a GoFundMe looking to raise £10,000 for her funeral costs, wrote: “She was killed while on a walk with her two dogs. Little did we know that we would be planning a funeral for her so soon. She died at 28 years old.

“Me and my family are not able to give her the send-off she deserves so I am asking for help with the expenses. All help will be greatly appreciated and bless you all. My sister is gone forever. Justice must be served.”

Her father Peter wrote on Facebook: “This is the most unhappy day of my life, very early this morning I was awoken by a phone call from my youngest daughter to tell me, my oldest daughter has been run over and killed. I keep hoping she will call again and say she didn’t mean it.”

Her mother Georgina, wrote on Facebook: “Thanks everyone for your support at our time of loss and please help the police with their investigation.”

Her cousin Chris Chaplin told The Independent the Arsenal fan who had worked in Tottenham Stadium “was a great mum and cousin”.

In 2017, Nilgün Akgün, 44, was killed as she tried to cross the same junction on the A10 (Barney Davis)

After the crash, a neighbour saw flashing lights and came out of her house to see Ms Sone-Demetrious lying on the floor.

“I came rushing out and saw the first dog,” she said. “That was the moment I lost it I couldn’t stop crying. I saw her body and then we walked past the other dog. They were giving her CPR. I can’t forget it.

“One was an American bulldog but not too large the other was smaller but not too fluffy. I don’t want my daughter to know what happened I told her the dogs just run away.

“There are lots of accidents happening. People race up and down around here. I would support anything that will make that crossing safer maybe a bridge or tunnel. We don’t want this to keep happening. I can’t forget that scene I can’t sleep at night.”

In 2017, Nilgün Akgün, 44, was killed as she tried to cross the same junction on the A10.

The nursery teacher, who taught at Edmonton’s Wilbury Primary School, had been making her way to see family in the area - known for its large Turkish community.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Despite the efforts of paramedics and police, a 28-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Officers have informed her next of kin and they are being supported by specially trained officers.”

The teenage driver has been bailed to return on a date in mid-February pending further enquiries.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit is asking anyone with dash cam footage, or who witnessed the incident, to make contact on 020 8597 4874 or via 101/ post @MetCC quoting reference CAD 5858/09Jan.