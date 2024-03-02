For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in the communal area of a block of flats.

Enfield Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the fatal stabbing in Enfield.

Police were called at 19:30 on Friday, 1 March, to a critically injured man in the communal area of flats in Lockhart Close, Enfield.

Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues and found a 66-year-old man suffering stab injuries. Despite their efforts the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are under way to identify and inform the victim’s next of kin.

DCI Laura Nelson, Specialist Crime, said: “The victim was stabbed inside a flat in Lockhart Close and was found, critically injured, in the communal area of the block. I know that local people will be extremely concerned by this tragic incident, and I can assure them that dedicated detectives are investigating. We will do everything possible to find whoever was responsible for this killing.

“I am grateful to the local residents who assisted officers last night and this morning as our investigation commenced. They will continue to see police working in the area, including forensic officers and other specialists who are supporting what will be a painstaking murder investigation.

Any witnesses yet to speak with police or anyone with information that may assist the investigation should call 101, ref 6185/01mar. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.