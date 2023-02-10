✕ Close Epsom College’s headteacher talks about ‘family changes’ in podcast before death

Headteacher Emma Pattison and her husband George Pattison reportedly hosted a dinner party hours before their deaths.

A friend told The Sun: “On Saturday night they threw a dinner party. It was quite an intimate affair and literally turned out to be their last supper.

“Nothing unusual happened. There were no arguments, no indication he would go on to do something so horrific a short time later.”

It comes after reports Mrs Pattison was arrested seven years ago after a domestic row with her husband. Ms Pattison, who police believe was shot by her partner, allegedly slapped Mr Pattison around the face, Sky News reported.

He phoned the police and they arrested Ms Pattison on suspicion of common assault, but she was later released without charge.

Police suspect Mr Pattison killed his headteacher wife Emma and their seven-year-old daughter Lettie before taking his own life, The Independent understands, with a gun registered in his name found alongside their bodies at their home in the private school’s grounds.