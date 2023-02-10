Epsom College – latest: Headteacher and husband hosted dinner party hours before murder-suicide
Emma Pattison allegedly slapped husband George in the face during prior incident seven years ago
Headteacher Emma Pattison and her husband George Pattison reportedly hosted a dinner party hours before their deaths.
A friend told The Sun: “On Saturday night they threw a dinner party. It was quite an intimate affair and literally turned out to be their last supper.
“Nothing unusual happened. There were no arguments, no indication he would go on to do something so horrific a short time later.”
It comes after reports Mrs Pattison was arrested seven years ago after a domestic row with her husband. Ms Pattison, who police believe was shot by her partner, allegedly slapped Mr Pattison around the face, Sky News reported.
He phoned the police and they arrested Ms Pattison on suspicion of common assault, but she was later released without charge.
Police suspect Mr Pattison killed his headteacher wife Emma and their seven-year-old daughter Lettie before taking his own life, The Independent understands, with a gun registered in his name found alongside their bodies at their home in the private school’s grounds.
Surrey police faces backlash for ignoring domestic abuse angle
Police have been accused by domestic rights activists of ignoring a pattern of violence against women after it described the Epsom College deaths as an “isolated incident”.
Following police suspicion that George Pattison could have shot his wife and their daughter before killing himself, the police response has sparked criticism from a section of people.
David Challen, who led a campaign to free his mother Salley Challen from prison for murdering his abusive father, criticised the police’s choice of words.
“When police call the event of a man killing women as an ‘isolated incident’ it is a refusal to connect it to the pattern of male violence against women,” he told Yahoo News UK.
“It is a refusal to recognise that every three days in the UK, a woman is murdered by her partner or ex-partner and that male violence is a daily lived threat that women face.”
Husband of Epsom head teacher had a failed wine business
The husband of Epsom College’s headteacher wanted to start a wine importing company as he wanted to be more than an accountant, reported the Telegraph.
George Pattison, 39, is suspected of killing Emma Pattison and their seven-year-old daughter Lettie before killing himself.
A presentation for his business pitch, obtained by the newspaper, reveals that he launched a company named Castle Street Vinters, a “specialist importer of high quality, low yield wines”.
He started the business with his Australian friend and described himself as a “career accountant desperate to do something better with his days”.
He said he worked “in a variety of industries including corporate finance, investment management and financial consultancy”.
“My love affair with wine started on my first trip to Burgundy, where I found a few wines that not only captured the natural characteristics of the grapes but elevated them – this was a life-changing experience for me,” he wrote.
It was reportedly closed in 2016.
ICYMI: Headteacher ‘should not be seen as victim of a cowardly man'
Emma Pattison should not be seen as the “victim of a cowardly man” but remembered for her talents, Helen Walker, who knew the headteacher for 16 years, said.
Speaking to The Times, Ms Walker said: “It should really be about her. I don’t want to speculate on him in any way. I want people to envisage her and her daughter in a happy place.”
The pair reportedly met when they worked as part-time ski holiday reps in Mühlbach, Austria. Ms Walker said she was not aware of any domestic issues in Ms Pattison’s marriage.
She also shared a picture of Ms Pattison and Lettie, her seven-year-old daughter, paddling on Walberswick beach, Suffolk, four years ago.
“My post was about her light,” she said. “It’s a bit like when you have a terrorist attack. You shouldn’t focus on the perpetrator. You should focus on the victims.”
Epsom College ‘to stay closed for days’ as police investigate headteacher ‘murder-suicide’
A private school where the headteacher was found dead alongside her husband and their daughter will reportedly close until after the half-term break as police conduct a homicide investigation.
Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead with her husband George Pattison, 39, and their seven-year-old daughter Lettie at their home in the grounds of Epsom College in Surrey on Sunday.
Acting headmaster Paul Williams announced on Tuesday that the school will close until after the half-term break following the “incredibly distressing” details about how Mrs Pattison died, according to the BBC.
Emma Pattison was found dead with her husband George Pattison and their daughter Lettie at their home in the grounds of Epsom College, Surrey
Colleagues of ‘much-loved’ headteacher found dead with daughter and husband pay tribute
Former colleagues of a headteacher found dead at her home with her husband and daughter have paid tribute to their “dear friend”.
Emma Pattison, who was head at Croydon High School before she joined Epsom College in September last year, died on Sunday with her daughter Lettie, seven, and her husband George.
Emma Pattison died with daughter Lettie and husband George at their home in the grounds of Epsom College in Surrey
Pupils and staff at a prestigious private school in Surrey have been rocked by the news that their headteacher had been found dead with her husband and young daughter.
Emma Pattison, 45, and her husband George, 39, were found alongside seven-year-old Lettie at the £42,000 per year Epsom College, Epsom, early on Sunday morning.
Police say no one else was involved in deaths of family of three
George Pattison reported his wife to Surrey Police for allegedly striking him in 2016, sources have told The Times.
Emma Pattison was spoken to by officers before her husband quickly withdrew the complaint, saying it was trivial.
He is believed to have been a licensed gun owner for several years and his firearms certificate was renewed last year, The Times reported, citing sources as emphasising that there were no red flags on his record.
Police are “working around the clock” on the homicide case at one of the country’s most prestigious schools.
Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, senior investigating officer on the case, said: “This is an incredibly traumatic incident and we are working around the clock to investigate and understand the exact circumstances which led to this point.
“We understand the public concern and upset, and we will clarify what we can, when we can, while respecting the right to a level of privacy for the families of those who have lost their lives.”