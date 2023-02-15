For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a headteacher and her daughter, found dead in a suspected murder-suicide at a prestigious college, have paid tribute to them.

Police investigating the deaths of Emma Pattison and seven year-old Lettie believe husband George Pattison killed them both before shooting himself.

Mrs Pattison, her husband and Lettie were all found dead at their home in the grounds of Epsom College, Surrey, on February 5.

Emma Pattison, her husband George and their daughter Lettie were found dead at their home (PA Media)

In a statement issued through Surrey Police on Wednesday, the family said: “To see the esteem in which Emma is held by all who knew her is an enormous comfort.

“She was everything one could hope for in a daughter, sister, mother, wife, friend, teacher and so much more.”

“We are an extremely close family and family was at the centre of Emma and Lettie’s universe,” the family continued. “The Epsom College Community had become part of that universe for them both.

“Seven-year-old Lettie was Emma’s pride and joy: an adorable, vibrant little girl with a compelling curiosity, a heart-melting smile and an intellect beyond her years.

“The two of them were inseparable and we take comfort in that they will remain so.”

Ms Pattison was “inseparable” from her daughter, her family said (John Wildgoose)

Epsom College was named Independent School of the Year 2022 at an annual awards ceremony celebrating the best in education and student experience across UK independent schools.

Ms Pattison initially joined Epsom College as headteacher in September 2022, having previously occupied the role of headteacher of Croydon High School in south London and deputy head of St John’s School Leatherhead.

Colleagues described her as a “wonderful teacher” and a “delightful person” with a “distinguished career.”

Investigators previously said a gun registered to Mr Pattison was found at the scene, but that the causes of death would not be officially confirmed until post-mortem examinations have been completed.

He had been in contact with Surrey Police over his firearms licence just over two days before the killings, and the force has referred itself to the police watchdog.

The Independent understands that Surrey Police had carried out a “phone review” regarding the details of Mr Pattison’s gun licence, and had not interviewed him in person or visited the family home.