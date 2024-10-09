Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Former choirmaster and teacher, 65, admits series of child sex offences

He is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court in the week beginning November 11.

Sam Russell
Wednesday 09 October 2024 14:32
A view of Colchester Magistrates’ Court, (Joe Giddens/PA)
A view of Colchester Magistrates’ Court, (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

A former choirmaster and teacher has pleaded guilty to a series of child sexual offences spanning more than 40 years.

Essex Police said David Pickthall was charged as part of an investigation into alleged offences against 19 people between 1980 and 2021 in Brentwood and Upminster.

The 65-year-old, of Cheveley Park, Cheveley, Suffolk, pleaded guilty on Tuesday at Colchester Magistrates’ Court to 29 charges, the force said.

Police said Pickthall admitted 16 counts of indecent assault, 10 counts of voyeurism and three counts of making an indecent image of a child.

The force said the offending to which Pickthall pleaded guilty encompassed all 19 victims, and spanned more than 40 years.

The defendant was working as a choirmaster in the borough of Havering and a teacher in Brentwood during some of this time period.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Chelsie Stamford said: “I want to praise the strength demonstrated by the victims in this case for coming forward and telling us what happened to them.

“David Pickthall subjected them to an unimaginable ordeal that will stay with them for their whole lives.

“Their evidence has ensured we’ve been able to hold Pickthall accountable for what he has done to them and will face justice.

“Ultimately, he was faced with no option other than to admit his crimes.”

He is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court in the week beginning November 11.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in