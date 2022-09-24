For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police want to trace four men in connection with disorder that took place during the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

Officers in London have released images of the men they want to speak to and have asked for the public’s help to identify them.

Three are wanted in connection with assaults on emergency workers at Wembley Stadium on the day of the final, which saw England lose at the same venue.

The other is wanted in connection with an assault on a member of the public at Trafalgar Square in central London on the same day.

All incidents happened on 11 July last year, according to the Metropolitan Police.

“Officers investigating disorder connected to the Euro 2020 final at Wembley are releasing images of four men they would like to identify,” the the force said on Saturday.

The pictures show the men all wearing white, with at least one wearing a football shirt.

England fans were left devastated after their team lost to Italy on a penalty shoot-out in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley stadium last year.

The run-up to the match was marked by rowdy behaviour in the capital, with fans clashing with police, throwing bottles and one even pictured with a flare protruding from his bottom.

Police are appealing for help identifying four men wanted in connection with Euro 2020 final disorder (Metropolitan Police)

Wembley was also briefly locked down before after crowds of ticketless fans stormed into the stadium, tearing down fences and throwing them aside.

An independent review months later found there were a number of near-misses that could have resulted in serious injury or death during the chaos at the venue.

In their appeal to trace the four men, the Met asked anyone who could help officers to identify them to call the force on 101 and quote CAD 3224/23Sep. Alternatively, they can tweet @MetCC with information.

Members of the public who want to give information anonymously can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.