Police probe suspect package at Euston Station

Andy Gregory
Saturday 23 November 2024 12:51 GMT
(The Independent)

Police are investigating a suspect package near Euston station in London, with reports the station has been evacuated.

”We’re aware of reports online about an incident in the vicinity of Euston Station,” the Metropolitan Police said in a post to X on Saturday.

“Police cordons are in place as a precaution while officers investigate a suspect package.”

LBC reported that the station, one of the UK’s busiest, had been evacuated.

It follows a series of incidents involving suspicious packages over the past 24 hours – at the US Embassy in London, Gatwick Airport and Chester bus station, as well as at Glasgow’s Buchanan bus station on Wednesday.

The US Embassy was locked down on Friday as police carried out a controlled explosion, while a bomb scare at Gatwick forced large parts of the world’s busiest single-runway airport to be evacuated, causing disruption for tens of thousands of passengers.

More follows...

