For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police have detonated a suspicious package found near the US Embassy in central London in a controlled explosion that caused a “loud bang” in the busy area.

The area is in lockdown after officers swooped into the vicinity in Nine Elms Lane, Nine Elms, cordoning it off, before bringing in specialist police to investigate and safely deal with the package.

open image in gallery Firefighters are among the emergency responders on the scene at the US Embassy in Nine Elms ( Millie Cooke )

Several cilivans have been escorted from the building after spending more than an hour-and-a-half locked inside by the automatic doors, while staff remain in the building.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Metropolitan Police said cordons would remain in place for the timebeing as investigations into the package were ongoing.

“We can confirm that the ‘loud bang’ reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers,” the post published about 10am said.

Metrpolitan firefighters are also at the scene, as well as the dog squad, with about 50 people - many of them citizens who were attending the building for visa interviews - told to stay behind barriers while authorities respond.

open image in gallery The Met Police dog section is also combing the vicinity ( Millie Cooke )

One armed officer at the scene told the Independent, “it’s really quite serious at the moment.”

Kevin tinkler from Aberdeen said he had been waiting outside for two hours. “I hope to get in there today but there’s been a definite lack of information from the police. The only piece of information I’ve been given was that I was advised to come back another day and rebook the appointment,” Mr Tinkler.

Photos posted from a passerby online shows armed police are guarding the area, while police motorbikes and vehicles have blocked off the road.

The US Embassy said in a statement on X police were investigating the package left outside the building. “Met Police are present and have closed Ponton Road out of an abundance of caution. We will provide further updates when available,” the embassy said.

This is a breaking story - more to follow