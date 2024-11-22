Flight disruption expected after evacuation at Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal
The North Terminal is not currently affected by the incident, the airport has confirmed
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Gatwick Airport has evacuated “a large part” of the South Terminal due to a security incident.
The Sussex airport confirmed the news in a social media post, with passengers expected to face disruption to their flights.
“A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident,” a statement read.
“Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing.
“Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”
The airport has confirmed that the North Terminal has not been affected by the evacuation.
Several flights on the South Terminal departures board are currently listed as being delayed, including the KM Malta 1155 to Malta (KM117), Air Baltic 1155 to Malta (BT6060) and easyJet 1210 to Hurghada (EZY8745), although more disruptions are expected.
The Independent has contacted the airport and Sussex Police for further information.
This is a breaking story... more to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments