Liveupdated

Gatwick Airport latest: Terminal evacuated and passengers told to stay away due to security incident

Large part of Gatwick Airport’s south terminal evacuated as incident investigated with fears of flight disruption

Tara Cobham,Simon Calder
Friday 22 November 2024 11:23 GMT
Comments
A large part of a Gatwick Airport terminal has been evacuated as a security incident is being investigated
A large part of a Gatwick Airport terminal has been evacuated as a security incident is being investigated (Marco Pajo/X)

A large part of a Gatwick Airport terminal has been evacuated as a security incident is being investigated.

Passengers have been warned to stay away after a section of the South Terminal was evacuated on Friday morning.

There are fears flights will consequently be disrupted, causing travel chaos.

In a statement, the airport said: “A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.

“Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing.

“Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Full story: Flight disruption expected after evacuation at Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal

Gatwick Airport has evacuated “a large part” of the South Terminal due to a security incident.

The Sussex airport confirmed the news in a social media post, with passengers expected to face disruption to their flights.

“A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident,” a statement read.

Joanna Whitehead reports:

Flight disruption expected after evacuation at Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal

The North Terminal is not currently affected by the incident, the airport has confirmed

Tara Cobham22 November 2024 11:18

Gatwick Airport terminal evacuated due to security incident

A large part of Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal has been evacuated as a security incident is being investigated.

In a statement, the airport said: “A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.

“Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing.

“Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Tara Cobham22 November 2024 11:16

