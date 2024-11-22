Gatwick Airport latest: Terminal evacuated and passengers told to stay away due to security incident
Large part of Gatwick Airport’s south terminal evacuated as incident investigated with fears of flight disruption
A large part of a Gatwick Airport terminal has been evacuated as a security incident is being investigated.
Passengers have been warned to stay away after a section of the South Terminal was evacuated on Friday morning.
There are fears flights will consequently be disrupted, causing travel chaos.
In a statement, the airport said: “A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.
“Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing.
“Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”
Gatwick Airport has evacuated “a large part” of the South Terminal due to a security incident.
The Sussex airport confirmed the news in a social media post, with passengers expected to face disruption to their flights.
“A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident,” a statement read.
Joanna Whitehead reports:
A large part of Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal has been evacuated as a security incident is being investigated.
