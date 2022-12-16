For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A suspected parcel thief has been arrested after a huge pile reported stolen from one of Evri’s delivery depots were found fly-tipped in woods.

Large sacks full of deliveries were found dumped in woods in the Luton area of Chatham, Kent.

A shocked local resident made the discovery while out walking on Ash Tree Lane on 4 December and last week Evri, formerly known as Hermes, apologised to affected customers and launched an investigation.

Police were also alerted and say, as part of their investigation, they have arrested a man on suspicion of theft in connection with parcels missing from a depot in Aylesford, Kent.

A police spokesperson said: “I can confirm an investigation into reports of parcels being stolen from a depot in Aylesford is ongoing.

“This was reported to have taken place between November 28 and December 5.”

Officers say enquiries are ongoing and the man arrested has been released on bail until 6 March 2023.

After images of dumped parcels were posted online, disgruntled shoppers took to social media to vent their frustrations.

One resident said: “This could be why my parcel didn’t arrive.”

Another online shopper added: “I’ve been waiting for a parcel since November 25. Can’t get through to anyone.”

(Wayne Coveney / SWNS)

(Wayne Coveney / SWNS)

(Wayne Coveney / SWNS)

An Evri spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that we were alerted about a number of parcels that had been dumped at a local fly-tipping location.

“Our local team visited immediately and recovered the items.

“We have contacted the police who are taking the necessary action and we have also launched a full investigation.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to reassure the public that this is a rare incident and will not impact deliveries moving forward.”

The courier company only recently opened a huge new distribution depot nearby in Panattoni Park, Aylesford, near Maidstone.

The depot can handle more than 220,000 parcels each day - over double as many as its previous site a few miles away in Quarry Wood.

It can also operate 24/7 if required and comes complete with electric vehicle charging for ParcelShop couriers.