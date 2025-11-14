Man arrested after ‘fake rear admiral’ gatecrashes Remembrance service

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have arrested a man after a suspected imposter took part in a Remembrance Sunday wreath-laying ceremony and saluted a war memorial while dressed as a senior naval officer with a glittering array of medals.

North Wales Police told The Independent a 64-year-old man, from the Harlech area of Gwynedd, was arrested on Friday for offences relating to the unlawful use of military uniforms after the incident in in Llandudno.

Chief Inspector Trystan Bevan said: "We can confirm that during a search of the male's address earlier today, a naval uniform and a selection of medals were recovered from within.”

As hundreds of people turned out to mark Remembrance Sunday last week by taking part in a two-minute silence and witnessing poppy wreaths being laid in Llandudno, members of the Welsh town's Royal Naval Association reportedly spotted some unusual elements in a serviceman’s uniform.

Photographs taken last weekend show a man wearing a uniform including the epaulettes and sleeve lace of a rear admiral – a two-star rank and one of the most senior positions in the Royal Navy.

open image in gallery The man, alleged to be a fake rear admiral, watches another serviceman lay a poppy wreath at Llandudno's war memorial ( The Walter Mitty Hunters’ Club )

His 12 decorations included the Distinguished Service Order (DSO), which is awarded for "highly successful command and leadership" during active operations, and the Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal – which can only be awarded to reservists – civilians who undertake part-time roles in the military.

The combination of these two medals raised eyebrows as no individual serviceman is known to have received both decorations. He was also wearing an MBE and a non-regulation shirt with cutaway collars not worn by naval officers.

The alleged fakery was picked up by an online group called the Walter Mitty Hunters’ Club, named after the fictional character whose tragic delusional fantasies rob him of his own dignity. The group aims to expose those “who seek to exploit the honour of our HM Forces for their personal gain or glorification”.

A Royal Navy spokesperson told The Independent: “Impersonating a Naval officer is insulting to anyone connected to the service and could be considered a criminal offence.

“Nothing should detract from the poignancy of Remembrance Sunday which can be a sombre time for members of the Royal Navy family and an opportunity for people in communities across the United Kingdom to pay their respects to people who have served or are serving their country.”