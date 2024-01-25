For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a student stabbed to death in Nottingham, in what a judge described as a series of atrocities across the city, have said that “true justice has not been served” as his killer was hospitalised and not jailed.

In an outspoken and emotional speech outside the court, Barnaby Webber’s mother Emma said that Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin of Nottinghamshire Police had “blood on his hands”, after a series of failures meant Valdo Calocane was free to kill.

Her son was knifed 10 times in a brutal attack while he walked home from a night out with his friend and aspiring medic Grace O’Malley-Kumar, who was also killed as she attempted to defend him.

The families of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates outside Nottingham Crown Court (Jacob King/PA Wire)

The 32-year-old had a history of mental health issues and was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, yet was not under close supervision despite being “unlawfully at large”.

Since 2020, he had experienced psychotic delusions in which he believed he was being targeted by “malign forces” and had travelled to MI5 to plead for them to arrest him.

He repeatedly evaded contact with the community mental health team, was known to stop taking his medication and had been arrested after “viciously” assaulting a police officer.

Yet by 13 June last year, he had been “unmedicated and out of touch with psychatric services for almost 12 months”, and was in the grip of severe psychosis.

After lurking in the shadows wearing all-black clothing, he repeatedly stabbed the two 19-year-olds before travelling to nearby Magdala Road, where he killed 65-year-old caretaker Ian Coates.

Valdo Calocane’s three victims were repeatedly stabbed and left to die

The prosecution accepted his guilty pleas to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility, after he denied murder.

In a statement read on the court steps after sentencing, Ms Webber said: “We as a devastated family have been let down by multiple agency failings and ineffectiveness.

“The CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) did not consult us as has been reported – instead we have been rushed, hastened and railroaded.”

She said the first meeting with them was on 24 November and added: “We were presented with a fait accompli that the decision had been made to accept manslaughter charges.

“At no point during the previous five-and-a-half-months were we given any indication that this could conclude in anything other than murder.

Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar pictured moments before they were killed (Nottinghamshire Police)

“We trusted in our system, foolishly as it turns out. We do not dispute that the murderer is mentally unwell and has been for a number of years.

“However the pre-mediated planning, the collection of lethal weapons, hiding in the shadows and brutality of the attacks are that of an individual who knew exactly what he was doing. He knew entirely that it was wrong but he did it anyway.”

The court heard that a search of Calocane’s backpack found two other knives and a scaffold pole which prosecutors say was not used in the attacks but served as “back up” should the dagger not be “available” to him.

After leaving Mr Coates to die in the street, Calocane stole his van and used it to mow down three pedestrians in the city centre, one of whom suffered critical injuries.

Ms Webber said they had been let down by multiple agencies (PA)

He was arrested and tasered five minutes later, and pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder.

Questioning decisions made by doctors over the handling of Calocane’s mental health, Ms Webber added: “Why was there no mental health assessment during his time in custody?

“Why was it the first time he had any assessment in mid July for the defence report only?

“Why did he not begin to receive treatment till mid September?

“And why did he remain in prison until the first of November? Importantly, why did Dr Blackwood instructed by the CPS in August wait until the 14th of November to interview and assess him?”

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said in a statement on Wednesday that the force “should have done more” to arrest Calocane before the fatal attacks of June 13. Mr Griffin was approached for further comment through Nottinghamshire Police.

Valdo Calocane was arrested 90 minutes after the first killings (Notts Police/PA)

In August 2022, Calocane was reported for summons after assaulting a police officer and was due to attend court in September for that assault, but failed to appear and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

“The defendant was never arrested for that warrant which was still outstanding at the point of his arrest in June 2023,” Mr Griffin said.

“I have personally reviewed this matter and we should have done more to arrest him.”