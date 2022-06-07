National Action founder Alex Davies jailed for remaining in banned neo-Nazi terrorist group

He was described during the court case as the ‘biggest Nazi of the lot’

Lamiat Sabin
Tuesday 07 June 2022 13:34
<p>Alex Davies </p>

Alex Davies

(PA)

The founder of banned fascist group National Action has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years.

Alex Davies, 27, of Swansea, had been found guilty of remaining a member of the organisation after it was proscribed on 16 December 2016.

It was banned by the Home Office after it had congratulated white supremacist Thomas Mair for murdering Labour MP Jo Cox.

Davies, a former campaigner of Ukip, was described during the court case last month as the “biggest Nazi of the lot”.

He had set up the “continuity group” NS131 with the aim of getting around the ban.

On Tuesday, he was jailed at the Old Bailey for eight-and-a-half years by Judge Mark Dennis QC – who ordered that he spend a further year on extended licence.

Judge Dennis said: “I’m satisfied the defendant played an active and prominent role in concert with his trusted associates in trying to disguise the continued existence of the organisation in defiance of the ban.”

Addressing the defendant in the dock, he added: “You are an intelligent and educated young man but you have held, over a period of many years, warped and shocking prejudices.”

Fellow members included Jack Renshaw, 26, jailed for at least 20 years in 2019 for plotting to kill MP Rosie Cooper with a sword, and Christopher Lythgoe, 35, who was locked up for eight years in 2018.

More follows

