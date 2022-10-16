Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man charged with murder of wife and 12-year-old daughter after bodies found at Suffolk house

Jillu Nash, 43, and daughter Louise, were discovered dead at their home in Great Waldingfield

Aine Fo
Sunday 16 October 2022 20:28
<p>Louise Nash, left, and mother Jillu were dead at home in September </p>

Louise Nash, left, and mother Jillu were dead at home in September

(Suffolk Police)

A man has been charged with the murder of his wife and 12-year-old daughter, who were found dead at their home in Suffolk.

The bodies of Jillu Nash, 43, and her daughter Louise were discovered at a property in Heath Estate, Great Waldingfield, Sudbury, on 8 September.

Police said a post-morterm examination concluded Ms Nash’s cause of death was pressure on the neck while the 12-year-old girl was killed by a stab wound to the abdomen.

A 46-year-old man was arrested by officers at the scene of their deaths and taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

Suffolk Police said he was transferred to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning on Saturday evening.

Recommended

In an update on Sunday, the force said Peter Nash, of Heath Estate, Great Waldingfield, had been charged with two counts of murder and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

An inquest into the deaths, which opened on 7 October, heard the property was the home address of Jillu and Peter Nash who were husband and wife and lived at the property with their 12-year-old daughter Louise who had “severe learning difficulties”.

Ms Nash’s parents have spoken of “utter devastation” at their deaths and said they “our daughter and granddaughter touched the hearts of so many”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in