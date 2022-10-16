Three arrested after body found in Essex woods linked to missing man

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three men have been arrested in connection with the discovery of a man’s body in an Essex wood.

Officers believe the body is that of a man in his 40s who was reported missing on Friday afternoon along with a woman in her 30s who has been found unharmed.

The pair are suspected to have been forcibly taken from an address on Ebony Crescent, Enfield on Thursday night. They knew one another and were last seen earlier that night.

The three men were all arrested in Kent and remain in custody.

Police were called to the body found near Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton at around 11.55am on Saturday.

Essex Police launched an investigation before the Metropolitan Police, who had spent days searching for the missing pair, took over.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran, of the Met’s Specialist Crime unit, said: “I would like to first offer our most sincere condolences to the family of the man who has died. My team and I are working 24/7 to establish exactly what has happened.

“...I need anyone who was in the Ebony Crescent area on the night of Thursday, 13 October, and may have witnessed something suspicious, to contact police immediately. I urge people to check doorbell camera or dash cam footage – you may have captured something that could prove crucial to our investigation.”

Officers will remain on the Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate (pictured) as the investigation continues (Essex Police)

She said police would maintain a presence on the industrial estate in the coming days and apologised for any inconvenience. Part of the wood was closed for investigation.

Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, lead for policing in Enfield, said: “We understand the considerable concern this will evoke among local people. We are working to support our colleagues in Specialist Crime and will remain visibly present in the Ebony Crescent area as further enquiries are conducted.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 3901/14 Oct. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.