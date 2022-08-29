Jump to content
Worcestershire: ‘Devoted’ father-of-six dies after BMW falls off Eckington bridge in car crash

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving

Thomas Kingsley
Monday 29 August 2022 13:14
Harry Smith has been described as a devoted dad

Harry Smith has been described as a devoted dad

(West Mercia Police)

A man who died when a BMW fell off a bridge after a car crash has been described as a devoted father-of-six.

Harry Smith, 33, of Worcester, died after a silver BMW and a red Vauxhall Astra crashed on Eckington Bridge, Worcestershire, on Friday at about 4am, and the BMW fell into the River Avon.

Officers attended alongside West Midlands Ambulance Service and Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue. Mr Smith was recovered from the water but sadly died at the scene.

“Harry was the light of the party and would do anything for anybody,” said his mother Shirley and her partner Gerry. “We would like to thank everyone paying their respects at this sad time. Harry will have a send-off fit for a king.

“I miss you so much my boy, love you loads, my heart is broken.”

A 38-year-old man, from Worcester, climbed out of the water and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving but has now been released under investigation.

He and another man, who was travelling in the Astra, suffered minor injuries.

Mr Smith’s father, Harry Smith Senior, added: “I’m a father with six boys, I love them all the same and I will continue to treat them all the same. My angel boy, I will treasure the memories we made. I will love you forever.”

And his girlfriend, Sophie, said he was a “brilliant father” to their two girls Talulaa and Valencia. “I will never stop loving you Harry, I will miss you so much. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon,” she added.

Mr Smith’s brothers added: “He was a role model and we can’t believe it’s happened. Our hearts are broken and our minds are blank. We wish we were there to help you. We will never have another chance to make new memories.

“We never got the chance to say goodbye but until we see you on the other side, it's gone but never forgotten and we will love you always.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to visit our website or call 101 quoting incident 113 of 26 August.

