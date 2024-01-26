Family ‘ripped apart’ as teen, 19, found stabbed to death in park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The family of a teenage boy found stabbed to death in a park close to his home have told of how their lives have been “ripped apart”.

The body of Tyler Donnelly, 19, was discovered by joggers in Hanworth Park, west London, on Thursday morning.

His mother Hollie posted on Facebook: “Fly high my baby … I love you always, god bless you, no one will ever break our bond, you will be with me forever.

Tyler Donnelly was found dead in a park in west London (Family handout/Met Police/PA)

“I can not even put into words the pain I’m in but what makes it even worse is to watch my daughter in so much pain with a broken heart.

“How could anybody want to take away her big brother or my little boy? Our lives have been ripped apart.”

The Tottenham fan’s younger sister posted a heartbreaking picture of the siblings next to each other as young children.

His aunt added: “I love you so much Ty. I’m going to look after your mum and sister I promise. Forever 19.”

Forensic tents and a police search team at the scene at Hanworth Park, Feltham (PA)

A crime scene cordon remains in place in the park, however no arrests have yet been made.

Mr Donnelly left his home at 9.10pm on Wednesday, and rode his bike along Elmwood Avenue before entering the park.

He never returned home, police said.

DCI Brian Howie, leading the investigation from the Met’s Homicide Command, said: “If you were in the park and saw something, regardless of the reason you were there, please do get in touch. Our focus is on what happened to Tyler and who was responsible.

“Similarly, if you were driving through Elmwood Avenue, returning home or out walking, did you notice anything? Did you perhaps see Tyler, who was wearing dark clothing, riding his grey bike or did you see him with anyone?

A police cordon at the scene at Hanworth Park, Feltham, following the death of Tyler Donnelly (PA)

“The H25 bus route goes through Elmwood Avenue, were you travelling through this area on Wednesday or in the early hours of Thursday? Did you see Tyler or anyone matching his description?

“Tyler’s family and friends are inconsolable after receiving the worst possible news imaginable – our thoughts are with them and they are being supported by specialist officers.”

Anyone with information or footage relating to this incident can also call police on 101 or Tweet on ‘X’ @MetCC quoting 1197/25JAN.