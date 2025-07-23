Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Two dead and two injured in Northern Ireland shooting

The shooting took place within the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge

Rebecca Black
Wednesday 23 July 2025 11:45 BST
Police in Northern Ireland say two people are dead and two have serious injuries
Police in Northern Ireland say two people are dead and two have serious injuries (PA Archive)

Two people have died and two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in Co Fermanagh, police in Northern Ireland have said.

The shooting took place within the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge.

“We can advise there is no ongoing risk to the public,” they added.

They also said that two people are being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

“A further update will follow in due course.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in