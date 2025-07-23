Two dead and two injured in Northern Ireland shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two people have died and two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in Co Fermanagh, police in Northern Ireland have said.

The shooting took place within the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge.

“We can advise there is no ongoing risk to the public,” they added.

They also said that two people are being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

“A further update will follow in due course.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow...