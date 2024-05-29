For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A murder victim penned love letters calling a killer primary school teacher with a dark alter ego the “perfect woman” before she stabbed him in the neck and buried his body in their back garden.

A court heard that Nick Billingham, 42, vowed “my body, my heart, my love has been yours since the day I met you and will be yours until the day I die” as he tried to win back Fiona Beal following an affair.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” he gushed in letters read to the Old Bailey. “You are so kind-hearted in every single way and if there were more people like you around, the world would be a better place.”

The couple reconciled in 2020, but Beal, 50, murdered him “in cold blood” less two years later. His mummified body lay undiscovered in a “de-facto coffin” in their back garden for more than four months while she told friends and family her partner of 17 years had left her for another woman.

The Year 6 teacher had initially pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter by reason of a loss of control, but denied murdering Mr Billingham between October 30 and November 10 2021 at their terraced home in Northampton.

She changed her plea part way through a trial last month, admitting his murder.

At a two-day sentencing hearing beginning on Wednesday, the court heard that Beal documented the “carefully planned domestic execution” in sinister journal entries discovered by police.

Promising sex, she lured him to bed and stabbed him in the neck, while he is thought to have been restrained with cable ties.

She told colleagues and they had tested positive for Covid-19 and needed to self-isolate, while she disposed of his body.

Nicholas Billingham’s remains were found buried in the back garden of a Northampton house ( PA )

The journal entries, written in a log cabin in Cumbria in March 2022 before she made an attempt on her own life, said: “I had smoked all day. I had a bath. I left the water in. He had been pushing for sex.

“I encouraged the bath with the incentive of sex afterwards. While he was in the bath I kept the knife in my dressing gown pocket and then I had it in the drawer next to the bed.

“I brought a chisel, bin bag and cable ties up too. I got him to wear an eye mask.”

Prosecutor Hugh Davies KC told the court that the 6cm knife wound to Mr Billingham’s neck – which severed his jugular vein – would not have killed him immediately.

According to her journal, his final word was “why” as he eventually succumbed to blood loss.

Over the following ten days, while pretending to be at home recovering from Covid-19, she buried his body in the back garden as “if it was building waste” before returning to work “as if nothing had happened”, Mr Davies told the court.

“Colleagues noted her weight loss and good spirits,” he added.

The trial previously heard how she buried Mr Billingham in the side return of their terraced home – where she hid his body under breeze blocks before covering it with bark chippings and a plant pot.

Forensic teams at the terraced home in Northampton ( PA )

That Christmas, Mr Billingham’s mother visited Beal at the home to drop off presents, thinking her son had left her for another woman.

In extracts of a victim impact statement, read to the court, Yvonne Valentine said: “You sat in your front room with me, having a casual chat with me, having a Christmas drink with me and the whole time, you knew that you had killed my son and buried him only feet from where I was sat.

“I felt sad and embarrassed that my son had left you, but I shouldn’t have wasted my energy and concern on you. You had planned it all and at no point have you ever given me the same consideration or thought about the devastation you caused by killing my son.”

The court previously heard that Beal, who regularly used cannabis, had an alter ego she referred to as “Tulip 22”, who was “capable of wholly different and darker conduct than her public persona of committed teacher”.

Beal’s mental health started to deteriorate in late February 2022. The following month, police were called to a cabin in Cumbria, amid concerns for her welfare, where they discovered the journal entries.

The hearing continues.