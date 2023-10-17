For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a man accused of trying to murder two elderly men after they left mosques in Birmingham and London.

Mohammed Abbkr is accused of setting on fire Hashi Odowa, 82, and Mohammed Rayaz, 70, using petrol in two separate incidents earlier this year.

The first alleged attack was against Mr Odowa, 82, near the West London Islamic Centre in Ealing on 27 February. The second was against Mr Rayaz, 70, near Dudley Road Mosque in Edgbaston on 20 March.

Abbkr was arrested in the Dudley Road area the next day on suspicion of Mr Rayaz’s attempted murder. He was later arrested on suspicion of attacking Mr Odowa, who suffered severe burns to his face and arms.

Appearing at Birmingham Crown Court, Abbkr, wearing a grey jumper, pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder.

The 29-year-old, of Gillott Road, Birmingham, also denied two alternative charges of unlawfully and maliciously administering a destructive thing, namely petrol, so as to endanger life.

Abbkr, who is of Sudanese origin, was assisted during the hearing by an Arabic interpreter.

After the jury was sworn in on Tuesday morning, Judge Melbourne Inman KC adjourned the case for Thursday, when prosecutor Mr Nicholas de la Poer will deliver the opening of the Crown’s case against Abbkr.