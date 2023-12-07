Police hunt driver after boy, 7, killed in Folkestone hit-and-run

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are hunting for a driver after a seven-year-old boy was killed in a hit and run.

Kent Police said the child was confirmed dead on a road in Folkestone, Kent, on Wednesday evening.

An unidentified vehicle fled the area and police are seeking any information or dashcam footage.

A red Citroen car was also involved in the collision. It happened at 5.35pm on the A259 in Sandgate.

One witness said there were at least ten emergency vehicles and the entire road was blocked off.

“Our patrols and ambulance crews attended and the child, a seven-year-old boy, was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw either the victim or vehicles in the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact our Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538, quoting reference MM/DGC/130/23.

“Drivers are also asked to check dashcams or CCTV for any footage that may assist the investigation. This includes footage in the area prior to and after the incident,” Kent Police said.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.