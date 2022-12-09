Dramatic moment gang arrested at gunpoint during National Crime Agency weapons raid

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Dramatic footage has captured the moment a gang was arrested in Birmingham as part of a major weapons raid by armed police.

Officers with assault rifles swooped on the five men after boxing in their BMW in the Kings Norton area of the city.

Bodycam footage captured the group being held at gunpoint by the National Crime Agency (NCA) on May 13 last year, and has been released after they were jailed this week.

This is the moment armed officers descended on the gang (NCA / SWNS)

Officers recovered a handgun, ammunition, knives and sledgehammer during the raid (NCA / SWNS)

Officers can be heard shouting: “Armed police, stay where you are, on the ground. Get on the floor now. Put your hands in the air. Keep them there.”

After bundling one suspect from the car, another orders: “Get out, stay there, on your f***ing belly. Put your hands behind your back. Don’t move.”

Carl Brookes, 38, Richard Davis, 36, Callum Meah, 26, Jordan Feeney, 28, and Robert Clark, 32, were all detained during the raid.

Officers recovered a loaded handgun, ammunition, knives and a sledgehammer from the gang who were “dressed up and kitted out to do some harm.”

Clark, who was wearing a rolled-up balaclava on his head, was also found with a knife in his inside pocket.

Footage showed the gang being arrested in Muirfield Gardens, Kings Norton (NCA / SWNS)

The group have now been jailed (NCA / SWNS)

The Birmingham men were all charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Clark was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon/bladed article.

All five men pleaded guilty and were sentenced on Thursday to jail spells ranging from between five to seven years at Birmingham Crown Court.

A handgun was recovered during the raid (NCA / SWNS)

Knives were also found, among other weaponary (NCA / SWNS)

NCA Birmingham Branch Commander Mick Pope said: “These men had a loaded gun, ammunition and an array of weaponry in their possession when they were arrested.

“There is no doubt in my mind that these men were dressed up and kitted out to cause somebody, somewhere, some harm and it is only the intervention of NCA officers that prevented this from happening.

“We know guns and knives are used in acts of serious violence and by violent criminals to coerce and intimidate, and taking such weapons off the streets of the West Midlands remains a priority for the NCA and our partners.

“I would also urge anyone with information about illegally held firearms to come forward and help us stop violence and protect our communities.

“They can contact Crimestoppers anonymously or police.”