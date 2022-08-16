✕ Close Ryan Giggs arrives in Manchester Crown court for assault trial

Ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs told police his “head clashed” with his girlfriend's during a “scuffle” over a mobile phone but the blow was “not deliberate”, a court has heard.

Kate Greville, Mr Giggs’ ex-girlfriend, accused the former footballer of headbutting her and assaulting her younger sister, Emma Greville, during an incident at the defendant's home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on 1 November 2020.

The footballer will enter the witness box today to give evidence on day seven of the trial at Manchester Crown Court.

Mr Giggs said in a statement to Manchester police following the incident: “I accept during this scuffle my head clashed with hers (Kate).

“I am not sure if it was the face or head but I am sure it was not deliberate.”

The court heard that Mr Giggls threatened Ms Greville’s sister saying “I’ll headbutt you next,” moments after the alleged assault

Mr Giggs denies the allegations against him.