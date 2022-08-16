Ryan Giggs trial - live: Ex footballer to take stand as he says ‘headbutt was scuffle’
The court heard the former Wales coach threatened to attack his ex-girlfriend’s sister
Ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs told police his “head clashed” with his girlfriend's during a “scuffle” over a mobile phone but the blow was “not deliberate”, a court has heard.
Kate Greville, Mr Giggs’ ex-girlfriend, accused the former footballer of headbutting her and assaulting her younger sister, Emma Greville, during an incident at the defendant's home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on 1 November 2020.
The footballer will enter the witness box today to give evidence on day seven of the trial at Manchester Crown Court.
Mr Giggs said in a statement to Manchester police following the incident: “I accept during this scuffle my head clashed with hers (Kate).
“I am not sure if it was the face or head but I am sure it was not deliberate.”
The court heard that Mr Giggls threatened Ms Greville’s sister saying “I’ll headbutt you next,” moments after the alleged assault
Mr Giggs denies the allegations against him.
ICYMI: ‘I’ll headbutt you next’: Court hears alleged threat to ex-girlfriend’s younger sister
The sister of Ryan Giggs’s ex-partner has accused the footballer of threatening to “headbutt you next”, moments after he allegedly assaulted her older sibling – who she said “fell to the ground screaming and covering her face”.
As the trial of the former Manchester United player entered its second week on Monday, 26-year-old Emma Greville gave evidence against her sister Kate Greville’s ex-partner, who is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour during their relationship.
The sportsman has pleaded not guilty to the charge, alleged to have taken place between August 2017 and November 2020, and also to allegations of causing his ex-partner actual bodily harm, and the assault by beating of her younger sister.
Former footballer claims alleged headbutt was ‘head clash’ with ex-girlfriend
Ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs told police his “head clashed” with his girlfriend's during a “scuffle” over a mobile phone but the blow was “not deliberate”, a court has heard.
Mr Giggs was interviewed by detectives the day after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting his ex-partner, Kate Greville, 38, and her younger sister, Emma Greville, during an the incident at the defendant's home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on 1 November 2020.
Jurors at Manchester Crown Court were told on Tuesday that the 48-year-old provided officers with a hand-written prepared statement which began with the words: “At this stage I feel very emotional about the incident”.
“I accept during the tussle she caught me in the face, causing bleeding to the lip and inner mouth.
“I may have caught her and her sister during the scuffle but at no time was there any attempt to harm either of them.”
He said he asked both sisters to leave his house, but they refused.
Ryan Giggs to give evidence in trial
Ryan Giggs is set to give evidence today on day seven of his trial.
Manchester Crown Court has heard of his turbulent relationship with ex-girlfriend Kate Greville which ended with the former footballer accused of assaulting his then partner and her younger sister.
In a prepared defence statement given to police and read in court by prosecutor Peter Wright QC, Giggs said: “I will not accept that my behaviour towards my former partner has been in any way controlling or coercive, nor that I have done any of the incidents in the manner described.”
In response to an allegation that he had threatened to release intimate photos of Ms Greville and/or himself, Mr Giggs’ statement said he “didn't recall” making the threat and would “never” have released such material.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of day seven of the Ryan Giggs trial where the former Manchester United footballer has been accused of assault of his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville and her sister, as well as coercive and controlling behaviour.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.