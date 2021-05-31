Three men were hurt in a fight involving an axe and a Samurai sword on Formby Beach near Liverpool on Sunday.

Police rushed to the scene of the incident at around 7.10pm on Sunday evening in Sefton, Merseyside, after receiving calls that three men had been stabbed.

A witness told the Liverpool Echo that the men had met on the beach for an “arranged fight” before one of them reached for a weapon. “The lad who was losing the fight pulled out an axe and hit the other lad with it,” the witness said. “His mate then pulled out a samurai sword and used that too. It was bad.”

The injured men were taken to hospital by air ambulance while police closed the beach, which was busy at the time due to the warm weather. Those leaving were asked to give their details to officers.

Detective Superintendent Mark Baker of the Merseyside Police said in a statement: “At this early stage we believe that these incidents are linked, but are keeping an open mind as to the motives behind them.”

"However, we know the community of Formby and beyond will be alarmed to hear about what has happened and will share our determination to find those responsible and remove them from the streets,” he said.

He said that officers remain at the scene and are available to support any residents looking for information or support.

The detectives have appealed for information and are also checking the footage from CCTVs installed in the area. They are also trying to gather information from the local community.

"I know that there were a number of people on the beach this evening, and I'd like to urge anyone who saw what happened to come forward and help us to identify the offender as soon as possible,” said Det Supt Baker.

He also said that it is “appalling and sad that on a sunny day like today when people have been out enjoying themselves we are patrolling our beaches after such a horrific incident”.

“Knife crime has no place whatsoever in our communities and we're doing everything we can to bring the offender to justice,” he said.