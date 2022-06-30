Man caught stabbing fox with pitchfork
Paul O’Shea, 49, set to be sentenced after exposure by anti-hunting campaigners
A man has admitted animal cruelty after being caught on video stabbing a fox with a pitchfork.
Paul O’Shea, 49, was exposed by anti-hunt campaigners on December 4 last year.
Hidden camera footage shows O’Shea dangling the fox by its tail and using a pitchfork to stab its neck.
The animal struggles desperately as O’Shea then pins it against a tree in woodland near Coggeshall, Essex.
On 22 June this year, O’Shea admitted to hunting a wild mammal with dogs and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.
In the video, shared by North London Hunt Saboteurs, the fox is seen fighting with a small black dog after getting caught in netting.
O’Shea picks up the fox by its tail and removes the net before plunging a pitchfork into the animal’s neck.
The helpless fox tries to fight back before O’Shea forces it against a tree and again stabs with the pitchfork.
O’Shea, of Mount Bures, will be sentenced at the same court on 1 August.
SWNS
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.