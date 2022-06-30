Man caught stabbing fox with pitchfork

Paul O’Shea, 49, set to be sentenced after exposure by anti-hunting campaigners

Ben Turner
Thursday 30 June 2022 11:51
Secret camera films man stabbing fox with pitchfork

A man has admitted animal cruelty after being caught on video stabbing a fox with a pitchfork.

Paul O’Shea, 49, was exposed by anti-hunt campaigners on December 4 last year.

Hidden camera footage shows O’Shea dangling the fox by its tail and using a pitchfork to stab its neck.

The animal struggles desperately as O’Shea then pins it against a tree in woodland near Coggeshall, Essex.

On 22 June this year, O’Shea admitted to hunting a wild mammal with dogs and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

Recommended

In the video, shared by North London Hunt Saboteurs, the fox is seen fighting with a small black dog after getting caught in netting.

O’Shea picks up the fox by its tail and removes the net before plunging a pitchfork into the animal’s neck.

The helpless fox tries to fight back before O’Shea forces it against a tree and again stabs with the pitchfork.

Paul O’Shea, 49, was caught on a hidden camera

(North London Hunt Saboteurs/SWNS)

O’Shea, of Mount Bures, will be sentenced at the same court on 1 August.

SWNS

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in