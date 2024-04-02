Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Family pay tribute to ‘much-loved’ mother as man charged with murder

The family of Frances Dwyer have made a heartfelt tribute to the mother and grandmother was found dead at a property in Birmingham

Lydia Patrick
Tuesday 02 April 2024 22:41
<p>Frances Dwyer was found dead at a house in Birmingham on Saturday</p>

Frances Dwyer was found dead at a house in Birmingham on Saturday

(West Midlands Police)

A family has paid tribute to a “much-loved” mother and grandmother as a man was charged with her murder.

Police have charged Anthony Hoey over the death of Frances Dwyer, aged 48, who was found dead at a property in Mulwych Road, Tile Cross, on Saturday 30 March.

Her family, including her mum, two daughters and grandchildren, have paid tribute to her saying: “My Fran you will be missed so much. We don’t know how we will get on without you.

“A much loved daughter, mother, nan, sister, auntie, mother-in-law and friend. Heaven has gained the most beautiful angel.

“You’re missed by all your family and friends. Forever and always we love you.”

Other tributes poured in online for Ms Dwyer.

Gail Walsh commented: “So so sad, will always remember the fun and laughter Fran, thinking of you all.”

Hoey, 49, of Hall Road, Handsworth, was arrested on Saturday evening and was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He has also been charged with theft, aggravated vehicle taking and driving a motor vehicle taken without the owner’s consent.

A West Midlands police spokesperson said: “Ms Dwyer’s family are being supported and kept updated. Our thoughts remain with them at this awful time.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in