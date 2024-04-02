Family pay tribute to ‘much-loved’ mother as man charged with murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A family has paid tribute to a “much-loved” mother and grandmother as a man was charged with her murder.

Police have charged Anthony Hoey over the death of Frances Dwyer, aged 48, who was found dead at a property in Mulwych Road, Tile Cross, on Saturday 30 March.

Her family, including her mum, two daughters and grandchildren, have paid tribute to her saying: “My Fran you will be missed so much. We don’t know how we will get on without you.

“A much loved daughter, mother, nan, sister, auntie, mother-in-law and friend. Heaven has gained the most beautiful angel.

“You’re missed by all your family and friends. Forever and always we love you.”

Other tributes poured in online for Ms Dwyer.

Gail Walsh commented: “So so sad, will always remember the fun and laughter Fran, thinking of you all.”

Hoey, 49, of Hall Road, Handsworth, was arrested on Saturday evening and was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He has also been charged with theft, aggravated vehicle taking and driving a motor vehicle taken without the owner’s consent.

A West Midlands police spokesperson said: “Ms Dwyer’s family are being supported and kept updated. Our thoughts remain with them at this awful time.”