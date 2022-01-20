Freda Walker: Man arrested over murder of 86-year-old woman at home in Derbyshire
Town councillor husband, 88, also in critical condition following suspected burglary
A man has been arrested for the murder of an 86-year-old woman and the attempted murder of her town councillor husband in a suspected burglary.
Freda Walker was pronounced dead at her home in Shirebrook, near Bolsover, on Saturday, while 88-year-old Kenneth Walker was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.
Police have revealed a 33-year-old man from Warsop, Nottinghamshire, was detained in the early hours of Thursday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Speaking at the scene, Derbyshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby said: “In the early hours of this morning, my officers have arrested a 33-year-old man in Warsop, Nottinghamshire, on suspicion of the murder of Freda Walker and the attempted murder of Ken Walker.
“Freda, of course, aged 86, was killed here on Station Road at Langwith Junction, and Ken, 88, remains in a critical condition in hospital.
“Of course, our thoughts remain with him and friends and family of Ken and Freda.
“This comes after an intense period of investigation and a huge amount of work done by officers and staff of the Derbyshire Constabulary and regional teams working with us.”
Mr Kirby previously described the suspected burglary at the couple’s home as a “horrific” crime.
Additional reporting by Press Association
