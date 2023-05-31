Man admits freezing leg of alleged ‘eunuch maker’ website ringleader

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has admitted freezing the leg of an alleged ringleader of an extreme body-modifications group, who is accused of filming castrations and posting videos of them online.

Jacob Crimi-Appleby, 22, from Epsom in Surrey, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Marius Gustavson in February 2019. The incident led to Gustavson’s limb being amputated.

Gustavson, originally from Norway, is alleged to have carried out castrations which he filmed and broadcast on his “eunuch maker” website.

It is claimed he was part of a wide-ranging conspiracy involving up to 29 offences of extreme body modifications on 13 victims, involving the removal and trade of body parts.

During a hearing at the Old Bailey, Gustavson, 45, from Haringey, north London, pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to three men on dates in 2018 and 2019.

The charges relate to the alleged clamping and splitting of the private parts of the men, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Gustavson, who appeared in court via video link from custody, admitted separate charges of making and distributing indecent videos of a child. He was not asked to enter pleas on other charges, including conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

Two other men previously admitted removing other body parts belonging Gustavson. Nurse Nathan Arnold, 48, from South Kensington, west London, admitted the partial removal of Gustavson’s nipple, stealing anaesthetic from the hospital where he worked and possessing extreme pornography.

Damien Byrnes, 35, from Tottenham, north London, admitted removing Gustavson’s penis.

Gustavson’s alleged “right-hand man”, Peter Wates, 66, from Croydon in south London, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm between January 1 2016 and January 1 2022. Wates was alleged to have been involved with nine of the 29 alleged incidents.

Other defendants who appeared by video link and in the dock of the Old Bailey were not asked to enter pleas to charges on the 13-count indictment.

Romanian Ion Ciucur, 29, who worked in a hotel in Gretna Green, Scotland, is said to have been involved in two incidents in the alleged conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

Other alleged conspirators are David Carruthers, 60, Janus Atkin, 38, and Ashley Williams, 31, who are all from Newport in Gwent, South Wales.

The case relates to the practice of extreme body modifications, including the removal of private parts. The procedures were allegedly filmed and uploaded to the “eunuch maker” website Gustavson ran, which subscribers paid to watch.

The defendants were arrested after police raids in London, Scotland and south Wales. They are said to have been part of a society in which people willingly undergo extreme body modification.

The practice is linked to a subculture where men become “nullos” - short for genital nullification.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC set a further plea and case management hearing for 30 June ahead of an eight-week trial at the Old Bailey from 4 March next year.